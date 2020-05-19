TRI-CITIES, WA - How are you spending your extra time at home? If you want to use that time to better yourself and become a better person, Mid-Columbia Libraries is sharing their top 3 books that may inspire you to reflect and grow.
Listen as Madeline Carter talks with Sarah Johnson, Librarian, about her Top 3 Book recommendations for personal growth.
Top 3 Books for Personal Growth (Mid-Columbia Libraries):
- Daring Greatly - Brene Brown
- The Untethered Soul - Michael A. Singer
- How Not to Die - Michael Greger
While Mid-Columbia Libraries remain closed during the Stay-At-Home Order, they have a variety of online resources to download free e-books and audiobooks. To access the digital library collection, visit the Mid-Columbia Libraries website.