TRI-CITIES, WA - Time management is never easy, but it can be even more challenging in home quarantine. Whether you are doing remote work or just trying to balance responsibilities around the house, organizing your time can help you develop a productive daily routine.
Paul Casey, Calendar Coach with Growing Forward Services, shared his top 3 tips for time management this morning on Wake Up Northwest.
Casey recommends:
- Manage your time around your values and vision.
- Before you wrap-up today, choose your top 3 priorities for tomorrow.
- Front-load your priorities into the morning, and block out specific time for each one.
Casey has a free online resource available to help people take control of their calendars and better organize their time. To download the Control My Calendar Checklist, visit takebackmycalendar.com.