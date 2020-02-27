PROSSER, WA - The 6th Annual Miss Shining Star Pageant returns to Prosser this weekend to give differently abled girls the chance to shine.
In the interview above, Maggie McCain, Miss Shining Star 2017, and her mother, Tami McCain, share the impact of the program.
This year's pageant features 55 participants from kindergarten to age 40. According to the Miss Shining Star website, the goal is "for each girl to have a positive experience, gain confidence, and leave with memories that will last a lifetime."
The 2020 Miss Shining Star Pageant features two groups of contestants at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Bethel Church.
Bethel Church is located at 270 N Gap Road in Prosser.
For more information, visit the Miss Shining Star Facebook page.