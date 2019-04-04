TRI-CITIES, WA - Mrs. Tri-Cities is running for the title once more, and this time her platform is helping teens to share their stories and help them out in a fun, new way.
Naioma May has created "Teen Resolution," a new magazine dedicated to teens in the Tri-Cities. In the magazine, May hopes to share teens' stories, and give them resources if they need help.
May said when she was growing up, she was not the most outgoing.
"I had really bad stage fright ever since I was little; I hated talking in front of people, I hated being on the stage, I was in choir, and even being in that big group of people I just felt sick to my stomach... I just had to get down. My whole focus was just being confident with myself that I could do those things," May said.
That confidence led her to pursue a photography career and ultimately, pageants.
Just two years in, as May currently holds the title for Mrs. Tri-Cities she hopes to go even further. Not just in pageantry, but in helping the community as well. Creating "Teen Resolution" is her way of doing that.
"I did a lot of volunteer work... but I didn't really feel like I was doing anything and so this kind of inspired me just to be a little bit more creative," May said.
May has teenagers of her own and knows firsthand how much they dislike talking about the things that bother them. With "Teen Resolution," she hopes to change that.
"I want them to feel inspired and I want them to know that they are helping somebody else... that their stories are relatable. I really wanted to help kids focus on the future like 'yes you can do this, yes you can be confident, achieve anything if you work hard enough for it,'" May said.
Teen Resolution will launch June 1 and it's going to be free. May will be spreading them through non-profit organizations before getting them into local high schools.