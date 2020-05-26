National Guard Supporting Second Harvest’s Food Distribution at FISH Food Bank

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - The National Guard will be in Kittitas County to support Second Harvest’s Food Distribution at FISH Food Bank on May 27, 2020.
Tomorrow, FISH Food Bank is hosting Second Harvest's mass food distribution via a free drive through food event at 804 Elmview Road at 12:00 p.m.
The food distribution is open to the public – no appointment or documentation is needed to access the drive through food assistance. There will be one food box per vehicle for the first 300 vehicles, while supplies last.
The National Guard will be on-site to assist with the mass distribution effort, locally.Statewide, the National Guard is assisting other counties with food distribution.
For more information specific to the drive through food distribution, please visit //2-harvest.org/mobilemarket.