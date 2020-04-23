TRI-CITIES, WA - In honor of National Library Week, Mid-Columbia Libraries is sharing their top book recommendations for students by grade level. Even though libraries are closed during the Stay-At-Home order, Mid-Columbia Libraries has a variety of online resources to keep students reading in quarantine.
Grades K-2:
- Green Eggs and Ham
- A Pet for Pete
- Brawl of the Wild
- Eva’s Big Sleepover
- Biscuit in the Garden
- Hi, Fly Guy!
Grades 3-5:
- Bad Kitty Takes a Bath
- The Adventures of Captain Underpants
- I Survived the Bombing of Pearl Harbor
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid
- The Dragonet Prophecy
- Into the Wild (by Erin Hunter)
Grades 6-8:
- Cress
- Spy School Secret Service
- Anne of Green Gables
- Throne of Glass
- The Book Thief
- The Hunger Games
Grades 9-12:
- The Hate U Give
- To All the Boys I Loved Before
- Children of Blood and Bone
- Red Queen (Aveyard)
- Turtles all the Way Down
All of these titles and more are available in Mid-Columbia Libraries digital collection, which can be found at midcolumbialibraries.org/kids-ebook-favorites.