TRI-CITIES, WA - In honor of National Library Week, Mid-Columbia Libraries is sharing their top book recommendations for students by grade level. Even though libraries are closed during the Stay-At-Home order, Mid-Columbia Libraries has a variety of online resources to keep students reading in quarantine.

Grades K-2:

  • Green Eggs and Ham
  • A Pet for Pete
  • Brawl of the Wild
  • Eva’s Big Sleepover
  • Biscuit in the Garden
  • Hi, Fly Guy!

Grades 3-5:

  • Bad Kitty Takes a Bath
  • The Adventures of Captain Underpants
  • I Survived the Bombing of Pearl Harbor
  • Diary of a Wimpy Kid
  • The Dragonet Prophecy
  • Into the Wild (by Erin Hunter)

Grades 6-8:

  • Cress
  • Spy School Secret Service
  • Anne of Green Gables
  • Throne of Glass
  • The Book Thief
  • The Hunger Games

Grades 9-12:

  • The Hate U Give
  • To All the Boys I Loved Before
  • Children of Blood and Bone
  • Red Queen (Aveyard)
  • Turtles all the Way Down

All of these titles and more are available in Mid-Columbia Libraries digital collection, which can be found at midcolumbialibraries.org/kids-ebook-favorites.

Mid-Columbia Libraries Digital Collection

