TRI-CITIES, WA - It’s National TRIO day and students across the nation are celebrating their achievements, after overcoming significant barriers to find success.
Manny Bonilla, a Washington State University Tri-Cities alumni went through the program and now works as a computer software engineer at PNNL.
But it wasn't easy- Manny ’s journey began in Mexico where he was born. At just six years, he found a new home in the U.S... and when he found out he was undocumented he knew he had many barriers to overcome. But grit and determination pulled him through- he ended up joining the military and afterwards graduated college.
He says TRIO was a huge part of his success.
"As a veteran and also as a Dreamer it's kinda hard to open up to people and tell them your side... cause you always feel like you should do this on your own. They [TRIO] were really able to show you- it’s okay to have family, it’s okay to have a support team," he said.
TRIO is a national program that works to support first generation students, people with disabilities and undergraduates from disadvantaged backgrounds.
TRIO offered Bonilla mentorships, career advice, real world connections, and a support system that felt like family.
"And now that I work as software engineer at PNNL.. it’s amazing because they helped me connect with some of the people out there. They help you can get ready for the outside world," Bonilla told us.
Today he shares his success with other TRIO students and hopes his story can make others feel less alone.
"You’re actually not alone, there’s a lot of people going through the same struggles that you are going through," he shared.
National TRIO Day was created by the federal government in 1986, and is celebrated annually every February 28th.