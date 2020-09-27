New Coffee Shop in Kennewick Seeks to Bring Community Together

KENNEWICK, WA-
Alivia Carrillo has taken her love for the Pacific Northwest and turned it into a place where people can come together. She worked at the coffee shop that was in that spot for seven years before she became the owner of Evergreen Coffee Company two months ago.
"This feel is very much Pacific Northwest. It's called Evergreen Coffee Company because we're in the Evergreen State. We're making it Washington based. Our whole menu is really fun and funky. It's all Washington-inspired drinks like the 'Hendrix' or a 'Sasquatch'," said Carrillo.
She gave the shop a new name, redecorated, and changed up the menu.
"My vision was just to make it a place for people to want to come and hang out. I got lots of extra seating, I've got comfortable seating. So I want people to feel like they can come hang out in here," said Carrillo.
Evergreen Coffee Company is dedicated to being a part of the community around them.
"Especially during everything going on, I feel like the community is trying to come together and I wanted to be in the center of that," said Carrillo.
Born and raised in Kennewick, she knew just what her hometown needed--A local coffee shop that brought people together.
"That's why I jumped on this opportunity. To make this like a cafe and make it very comfortable. Make it just a small, mom-and-pop shop where people feel comfortable," said Carrillo.
She says their business hasn't been immune to the effects of the pandemic, but it never stopped her. She says its thanks to her customers.
"We know a lot of them by name. I think because we formed that connection that they are so faithful and so loyal to us that they're willing to pay for their drinks even through COVID, even though its like a special treat for them. We just don't take it for granted," said Carrillo.
In the future, she's hoping to have local vendors come in with pop up shops and possibly open more locations in addition to the one she owns in Kennewick and the other location she works with in Richland.