RICHLAND, WA ‒ Registration is closing soon for the 2019 Gesa Credit Union Turkey Trot benefiting the American Red Cross!
The Gesa Credit Union Turkey Trot is a signature Tri-Cities event held each year on Thanksgiving morning at Columbia Park in Kennewick.
This year, over 3,000 Tri-Citians are expected to come together on Thursday, November 28th to “trot” a 5k or a 1-mile track before their big meals. Complimentary coffee and cocoa as well as live entertainment will be provided starting at 7:30 a.m. before the races get underway at 9:00 a.m.
Individual and group registrations are available online at www.gesaturkeytrot2019.eventbrite.com. All kids under ten are free with a paid adult registration. Come in costume and you may win a prize!
Online registration closes on Tuesday, November 26th. Late registrations will be available at the Park from 7:30-8:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Day-of registration for both the 5K and 1-mile courses is $30 – cash or check only.
All proceeds from this family-friendly event support the American Red Cross Serving Central and Southeastern Washington.