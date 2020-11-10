OREGON- As Covid-19 cases continue to spike in Oregon, Governor Kate brown addressed the capacity challenges some hospitals are facing, during a press conference on Tuesday. According to the Oregon Health Authority, right now there are a record number of 285 confirmed COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state.
OHA says it's a 57 percent increase in hospitalizations this past week, and an 83 percent increase in the past four weeks. They are also reporting a record of nearly 6,000 new statewide Covid-19 cases.
Local counties like Umatilla and Morrow are also experiencing a high number of Covid-19 cases, however, when it comes to actual hospitalization rates in those two counties the rates there remain very low.
Governor Brown says that while the state is ready to tackle the worst, we should all work together to avoid it.
"This is very serious. Oregon is headed down the wrong road.. while we have plans to share ventilators and hospitals beds if necessary- that needs to be a last resort," Brown said.
Health officials say if hospitals do reach capacity, facilities could postpone elective procedures, use hospital beds or wings that are currently unused, add staffing, or send patients to other hospitals, both in the state and in other states where there is availability.