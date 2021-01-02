PASCO, WA-
In Washington State, there is a network of people bonded by their dedication to getting food to those who need it. They're not just a network, but a family. Working together to alleviate food insecurity in Washington and beyond by bringing food from farmers to communities.
Zsofia Pasztor is the Executive Director and Co-Founder of Farmer Frog, and Co-Founder of East West Food Rescue. and she says the network of people helping the fight against hunger has resulted in strong relationships.
"A lot of it is serendipitous. And that is to me one of the most beautiful pieces in this. Is that closing this year, I feel that my family is so much bigger. And it brings me to tears," said Pasztor.
Organizations like Farmer Frog, East-West Food Rescue, and INSP, are there to help communities across the state and make sure perfectly good crops don't go to waste, and these three organizations helped make the Pasco food giveaway possible.
When George Ahearn MHA, B.S.N., R.N., of Othello found out that many farmers were dumping crops during the pandemic, he stepped in to create a solution. Ahearn is the co-founder and board chair of East West Food Rescue.
"This is born out of COVID. Pre-COVID all these folks have wonderful, amazing stories of how they were helping people, right?" said Ahearn."It was just frustrating knowing that the need was there and the food was there and I had to connect the dots. I had to do something."
The food giveaways in Pasco were made possible by these people and the organizations they are a part of--but this is just the tip of the iceberg.
Every person is from a different place, and are focused on serving not just communities in Washington but other states as well.
Marlando and Stephanie Sparks heard about USDA food box giveaways from a friend in New Jersey and wanted to use the idea in Tri-Cities when they saw a need.
"We start dialing, Facebook posting, and looking all around. Then we were blessed to connect with Miss Brandy. Brandy was our connection to this awesome team that we didn't even know," said Marlando.
Brandy Badger is the President of INSP Board Share.
"Marlando and Stephanie searched me out and were asking questions and at the time with the USDA farm to family we had limited amounts we could do so we were on the back end trying to figure out how to make everything work," said Badger. "So Stephanie and Marlando called me one day and said 'Hey if we could get a semi-truck could you load it up with food?' So I said, 'let me see what I can do.' so I called Zsofia and said 'Hey, we wanna do an event.'"
They sent semi-trucks over to Farmer Frog on the west side of the state to be filled with food and then brought back to Tri-Cities. They were able to have two events in Pasco where 120-thousand pounds of food were given away.
"If it wasn't for Zsofia, if it wasn't for Brandy, this stuff wouldn't have happened. I just see this big web happening. I think this thing is getting bigger and bigger," said Sparks.
Now, These organizations want to connect with farmers, Which could in turn help communities around them.
"We want to support the Pasco and Tri-Cities farmers and the community that is around them as well. Because food is so insecure right now, we want to make sure our farmers are working. So we would like to help them out, and reaching a hand out to them and say hey if you have crops that you need to get rid of, give us a call we will help you work it out. We want to help you, we want to help your communities," said Badger.
These organizations and people are dedicated to helping both farmers and community members, further solidifying the lesson we all learned this year in 2020--that we are better together.
INSP, Farmer Frog, and EastWest Food Rescue are also part of a coalition with Culturas Unidas Food Network and the National Tribal Emergency Management Council.