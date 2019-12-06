KENNEWICK, WA - The 10th annual Bikes for Tikes event was held today in Kennewick.
Over 2,000 bikes were assembled for donation to children less fortunate. In 2018, 1,800 bikes were assembled.
West Richland Police Department's Detective Clark Boyer, Officer Kevin Long, Records Supervisor Tammy Davenport and Chief Ben Majetich participated in helping assemble the bikes. Even Santa helped out!
The event's organizers expect the event to continue to grow each year, and they hope one day for Bikes for Tikes to expand to the Pacific Northwest.