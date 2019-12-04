KENNEWICK, WA - Today is National Package Protection Day. While package theft is a risk for all online shoppers, there are ways to safeguard your deliveries.
Officer Roman Trujillo, Community Relations Officer/P.I.O with the Kennewick Police Department, says he has dealt with many cases of package theft during the holiday shopping season.
In order to prevent falling victim to porch pirates, Officer Trujillo recommends taking the following steps to protect your stuff.
- Consider alternate delivery methods (lock boxes, in-store pick up, post office boxes, etc.).
- Track your packages so you know when they will arrive.
- Ask a trusted neighbor to keep an eye on your deliveries when you are not home.
- Install doorbell cameras or other security devices.
- Use visual barriers on the front porch to block packages from view (large planters, decorations, railings, etc.).
For more information about package theft, contact the Kennewick Police Department at 509-585-4208.