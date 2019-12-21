PASCO, WA- Before you leave town for the holidays, turn off all of your appliances, they can easily cause fires.
Your home can be completely consumed by flames in as little as three minutes. That's why it's important to run any of your heating appliances before you leave your house.
"It doesn't take long for your home to catch fire and you lose everything," says Ben Shearer, Community Risk Reduction, Pasco Fire Department.
Shearer tells NBC Right Now that they often see appliance fires where the owner already knew there was something wrong with the appliance that started it.
Heating appliances include your dryer, dishwasher, furnace.
Make sure you are regularly keeping your dryer vents cleared out, even emptying the lint filter each time you do a load of laundry.
"Do not overload your dryer," advises Shearer.
The most important thing to do is get your appliances maintenance regularly.
Shearer says, "It's your house you're dealing with and possibly your life. You want to make sure those little things get handled ahead of time so that they don't become big problems later."
Another reminder- make sure you have working smoke alarms. There are even smoke alarms that can notify your phone of a fire when you are away.