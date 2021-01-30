PASCO, WA-
Runners of all ages and speeds in the Tri-Cities hit the trails for a frozen tundra run in Pasco. This run also gave some high school runners a chance to test their skills after their cross-country and track seasons didn't go as planned.
This was the first year of the Big Cross Frozen Tundra 2.5 mile trail run--put on by Pasco Parks and Recreation.
Brent Kubalek is the Recreation Services Manager for the city of Pasco.
"Its something that we can do. It's a way to get people outside to stay active, stay healthy, and participate in an event," said Kubalek.
There were roughly 80 participants of all ages divided into four different races to keep people socially distant. With cross country and track seasons on the horizon for high school runners who participated, it was great practice for racing.
Emma Summers is a senior runner at Richland High School.
"it's really great because I can see where I'm at with my training and where I can improve," said Summers.
A few teammates from Richland High School were finally able to race together alongside other runners in the Tri-Cities after not racing for about a year.
Natalie "Nattie" Ruzaukas is a junior at RHS who runs cross country and track.
"It's nice having my team around because that kind of calms the nerves. But yeah, I'm excited," said Ruzaukas.
Despite learning her cross country and track seasons wouldn't go as planned last year, Natalie kept running and improving in anticipation of being able to race again.
"I just tell myself to keep going and all my hard work will pay off in the end" said Ruzaukas.
This run gave people in the area of all ages and paces a way to let off some steam and enjoy the outdoors.
"This is one thing we are able to do under the state's guidelines, spreading things out and spacing out everybody. There are not any spectators but everybody else was able to come out to participate and have a good time," said Kubalek.
For Emma Summers--she'll find any reason to run--especially if it means improving ahead of an approaching season.
"I love it so much. It's just really great when you improve and just become stronger and race harder. It's the greatest feeling ever," said Summers.