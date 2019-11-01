RICHLAND, WA - Autumn is a 3 and-a-half month old puppy in need of a loving home.
She's a spunky mixed-breed that's crate-trained and likes to snuggle in her bed.
Her exact breed is unknown, but Pet Overpopulation Prevention (POPP) Tri-Cities says she has play traits similar to a boxer and the coloring of a bull dog.
Autumn is working on basic obedience and needs a family to commit to her training. She already knows how to sit and is mostly potty-trained.
She currently lives with two other dogs and does well with a 15-month-old baby in the home. She could adjust to a house with children with proper supervision.
Autumn is up-to-date on her vaccines. She is also micro-chipped and spayed.
Her adoption fee is $200. If you're interested in adopting Autumn, send an email to dogsadopt@popptricities.org.
For more information about POPP, email them at info@popptricities.org or visit their website.