TRI-CITIES, WA - Piper is a 1 year-old Papillon mix in need of a loving home.
She's energetic and loves playing with people and her toys. Piper does well walking on a leash and is learning to be calm around cats.
She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on all vaccinations.
Her ideal family will take the time to teach her basic house rules and manners. New parents will not only receive a new puppy, but also a new pet parent kit from McCurley Integrity Subaru.
Piper's adoption fee is $200. If you're interested in adopting her, send an email to dogsadopt@popptricities.org.