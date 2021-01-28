KENNEWICK, WA - The 'coolest' fundraiser in Tri-Cities WILL be happening in 2021, despite the pandemic. Special Olympics Washington is hosting its annual Polar Plunge virtually. It's a safe, fun, interactive social media event that will help support more than 19,500 athletes across Washington.
Plungers can sign up at PolarPlungeWA.com and start the fun and fundraising process. There is a whole series of 'tools' for different social media sites like TikTok and Instagram. Once you have the perfect plunge video you're invited to upload them during Plunge week which will be February 22nd-26th.
“We are delighted and especially thankful to see the level of excitement that the community has shown for the Polar Plunge Challenge,” said David Wu, president and CEO of Special Olympics Washington. “Although we can’t splash together in person this year, the interactive social media challenge is a fresh approach that allows us to carry on the community-focused Polar Plunge tradition in these uniquely challenging times. We can’t wait to see the creativity that everyone brings to this digital challenge!”
DONATE TO KNDU'S TEAM HERE: DONATION LINK