Students from John Campbell Elementary School took part in no-shave November in a unique way.
Mo-minutes in Mo-vember was a reading challenge the Kindergarten through Second grade students took part in as a fun way to challenge each other.
Whichever class read the most amount of time throughout the month of November got to shave both their Principal Dr.Rob Darling & Selah resource officer, Nick Singletary.
This year's winners were two dual language kindergarten classes. They shaved Officer Singletary and Dr.Darling in fun designs on Thursday December 5th.
Both classes read over 19,000 minutes last month.