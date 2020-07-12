"Project Tumbleweed" Comes to the Tri-Cities

PASCO, WA-
Scott Henderson began his journey across America a month and a half ago when he had to move his son out of college in Oregon. This was the start of Project Tumbleweed. Project Tumbleweed is a real-time documentary that explores life in America during the pandemic. Scott has traveled cross-country, documenting his locations and experiences on social media and his website.
"I'm inviting people to tell me, 'Who should I interview? Who in your community is a leader, a business owner--somebody who has faced great disruption?'" said Henderson.
Henderson is a self-proclaimed history buff and has told his stories by comparing history to the present-day.
"I love the Trans-Continental Railroad, Oregon trail, Lewis and Clark trail, but I also have a great appreciation for Native-American stories. What was interesting is how they layer and sometimes ignore each other. So what I wanted to do was evoke the historical trails to talk about a modern conversation. Because the simple fact is- we are not the first one's to go through major disruption," said Henderson.
He has interviewed 36 people across America and discovered a common theme.
"The theme that keeps coming up is we have hope. Hope will get us through this," said Henderson
Henderson said he stopped in the Tri-Cities to see family and sees the obstacle of the pandemic as an opportunity to come together.
"We are all human beings and this is an opportunity for us to see that, and Tri-Cities is positioned very well--at a scale of community that could really make a difference," said Henderson.
To follow Scott's journey, Go to projecttumbleweed.com.