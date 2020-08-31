WALLA WALLA, WA - Staying connected is more important now than ever. With so many people feeling isolated, anxious, or stressed during the pandemic, it’s essential to reach out for help or offer it to others.
A suicide and drug prevention coalition called Reach Out Walla Walla is providing people with the resources to do just that.
Peggy Needham, Behavioral Health Prevention Coordinator of the coalition, shares some advice for reaching out to others who may have thoughts of suicide.
For a variety of information and suicide prevention resources, visit reachoutww.org.