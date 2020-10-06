Resolution approved in Support of Federal Recognition of Sto;lo First Nations Kennewick Tribe

Cindy Daily made a promise to her mother before she died that she would find out more about her family's history. This meant finding out things about the original Sto;lo Tribe in Canada.
"She had given me a three ring binder that had some of the items in it, and I had to fill in the story," said Cindy.
Cindy started to put the pieces of her heritage together, finding birth and death certificates for every family member on her mother's side. Then, during her research, she came across a law passed in 2011 in Canada called the C-3 Act.
"It was specifically for disenfranchised and displaced Native American women who were denied their right as Native Americans because they married a white guy," said Cindy.
This C-3 Act overturned that. She filled out a C-3 application and submitted it along with documents she'd been collecting for years. She did this in order to get her Native American status from Canada. When she received her card she said she couldn't stop crying with joy, however, her work wasn't finished.
In the United States, The Sto;lo First Nations Tribe of Kennewick is not federally recognized. So Cindy and her husband got to work by focusing on first getting local recognition.
"Community support in recognition has always been important, and participation to help build a better community," said Wayne Daily, Cindy's husband..
Benton Commissioner Jerome Delvin and others worked to help them not only meet their local goal but their national one as well.
"We were brainstorming and Wayne said, 'maybe if we get recognized by the federal.' That changes the whole picture for them. So we just started working on that it takes some time with other tribes in the area and the staff to get comfortable with what we were going to do," said Delvin.
The resolution in support of federal recognition for the Sto;lo First Nations Tribe of Kennewick was approved - meaning they are recognized in Benton county.
Wayne says they want this recognition established throughout the country. Cindy says the works she's done is the thing she's most proud of in her life.
"Where this has really changed spiritually for Cindy is being able to leave--as we all do one day--the legacy and documentation memorialized...For her grandchildren of who they are," said Wayne.
Cindy has been working on this project for over a decade and says the time and dedication is well worth it.
"I can actually stand straight now and say 'I know who I am,'" said Cindy.
She fulfilled her promise to her mother and continues to move forward.