Richland Librarian Delivers Books to Students During Pandemic

RICHLAND, WA-
Bonnie Flanagan is a Librarian at Jefferson Elementary School in Richland. There are 483 students at Jefferson, and Bonnie's goal is to deliver a mini-library to all of them. So far, she's delivered roughly 200 to her students' homes. She says books can help us escape during tough times.
"There's times in your life where you feel scared or alone. And I would imagine many of our kids right now are feeling isolated, maybe a little scared, maybe a little lonely. When I was a kid, the books filled those needs a lot of times," said Flanagan.
This is her 16th year in education, first teaching high school and then becoming an elementary school librarian, her dream job. Bonnie said she felt lost when school closed and didn't know how kids would get books.
"Probably a few weeks or a month into it, I said, 'well, I'm gonna get books to them, we'll figure it out,'" said Flanagan.
As of now she's had thousands of dollars in donations from community members to help connect students to the books they love. In order to get kids their favorite books, she checks the students' past checkout history from the library and finds what suits them best.
"I bag them up and put together a little mini-library for kids, the books I think they'd like. And then I deliver them onto their doorstep," said Flanagan.
She takes the bags, puts them in her car for three days, and than drops them off at their doorsteps--all while wearing a mask, gloves, and practicing social distancing.
She says books are important for many reasons and can really help kids during times like these.
"You know, and not all kids, not all families can get on Amazon or Barnes and Noble and buy their kids new books, and that's the reality. I just feel like every kid should own their own books," said Flanagan.
If you want to help or donate, either contact Bonnie directly via email or click the link below to access her Amazon wish list.
Link to wish list:
https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2PMW0UM0RCVFU?ref_=wl_share
Email: