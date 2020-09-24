RICHLAND, WA - For more than 20 years Richland Police Captain Mike Cobb was the face of the department. He was the P.I.O., otherwise known as the public information officer, so if something newsworthy happened you would hear it from him. Now, after nearly four decades in uniform Captain Cobb is retiring.
"It's time," said Cobb. "Everyone says when you go through retirement you'll know when it's time."
Over the years he has held many titles and worked in several departments: everything from SWAT to instructor to K-9 handler. Throughout it all he was almost always in uniform. He tells a story of command school graduation. One of his peers pointed out he need not wear the uniform anymore as everyone else showed up in slacks and jackets.
"I said anybody with $500 can buy that suit. Uou have to be allowed by your community every single day the honor of wearing this uniform," said Cobb. "Someday they won't let me wear it anymore. That's next week."
One of his more memorable cases came early in his 38 year career.
"My K-9 police service dog, Atom, and I were involved in rescuing a 6-year-old boy who was lost elk hunting in the woods of Oregon way back in the start of our career back in 1987," said Cobb. "He did some amazing work on a five and a half mile track and we were able to locate the little guy successfully."
As for what's next, public service won't end here for Captain Cobb.
"We're ready for those next adventures," said Cobb. "There are definitely some on the horizon. Teaching, consulting and doing a lot of that help coast to coast is just on the horizon. As I tell people, they say 'thank you for your service.' I'm going -- our community is worth every second. Worth every sacrifice."