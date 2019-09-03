RICHLAND, WA - The Richland Police Department wants to warn parents about the dangers of social media now that school is back in session.
Cerise Peck, Crime Prevention Specialist at the Richland Police Department says that they see an uptick in social media use among children when they go back to school because of peer-to-peer sharing.
"We do a lot of investigation of kids sharing inappropriate pictures or videos on social media," says Peck.
She also says that predators can easily contact your child using Snapchat, Instagram, Tik Tok and many other apps.
"If you have a child that is communicating with somebody new and is spending a lot of time talking to them it could be a possibility that person is a predator," Peck says.
She strongly advises parents to familiarize themselves with all the apps their child uses.
"If you are letting them use the device, educate yourself on all the popular apps right now," Peck urges. "Learn how they exactly work so you recognize when it's being misused."
She recommends having a conversation with your child on what is appropriate, and tell them your expectations for having the privilege of the device. Parents should also pay attention to what pictures they are posting on their own social media.
Peck says many people are so excited and proud of their kids playing sports and going to school that they post pictures in front of their house or at their schools. She cautions that everyone you are connected to can see where you live and what school your child goes to and that's just as dangerous.
People can save and take those images from your social media and post it to fetish accounts.
Peck says the biggest message is "that people still aren't understanding what a big deal it is. They don't quite grasp the whole online world or the whole Snapchat situation; they kind of just tend to ignore it. The sad part is that it's not going away."
The Richland Police Department is hosting a class to bring awareness to these topics. It's called "Screenshot Series: Going Viral - A Parent's Guide," in partnership with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
"We really push to have the opportunity to educate parents so that they get the whole perspective and then they make choices for what's right for their family," says Peck.
The class is at 6:30 p.m. on October 10th at the Richland Public Library and it's free to attend. There will be a discussion about tips for how to monitor your child's social media use and learn how your kids and predators are using popular apps such as Snapchat, Tik Tok and Instagram.