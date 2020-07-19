Rollin' Ice Cream Set to Open Second Location in Richland

KENNEWICK, WA-
Rollin' Ice Cream has been around for three years in the Tri-Cities. Currently located on Clover Island in Kennewick, they have stayed open through the pandemic. They are sanitizing, wearing masks, and this location provides room for social distancing.
Soon, Rollin' will open a new location in Richland near Queensgate. Owner Jackie Prather said she made the decision early this year.
"It was something I was really scared to do and then once COVID hit I was like, 'well maybe this was a really good decision,'" said Prather.
Jackie says you can expect a similar experience in their new location, including the menu, fun wallpaper and chandeliers. Employee Laycie Thomas will run the new location once it opens.
"We're excited to be able to serve both sides of the Tri-Cities and make it a little bit more convenient for people to be able to come hang out with us, get some ice cream," said Thomas.
Jackie said her business has really felt supported.
"It's been incredible. And some days whenever I sit and I think about it, it's unbelievable. Because last year I was still waitressing and even all winter it was very scary and hard. I'm so grateful for everyone in the community and I'm grateful for all the employees who come out and work," said Prather.
Jackie says they are waiting on approval from the health department to open the second location and she says it could be about a month until that location is fully open.