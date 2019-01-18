Seattle Mariners caravan makes a stop in Tri-Cities

It's an annual tradition for the Seattle Mariners caravan to travel to the east side of the state so players can pump up fans for the season ahead.
Today the caravan made a stop in Richland to visit patients at the Kadlec Medical Hospital.
Those in attendance today were players Shawn Armstrong, Braden Bishop. M's broadcaster Mike Blowers, and Mariner Moose surprised many with the visit today.
The Seattle Mariners caravan is a community out reach project which has been making its way all over Washington state for two decades now.
The new Washingtonian, Shawn Armstrong told me today just what the trip means to him and how it helps connect with fans.
"Its just been a really good feeling for me to be able to come and see the whole state of Washington so that way whenever I get back to Seattle you've paid your respect for the fans a little more because they are what makes everything possible anyways," Armstrong said.
The team made visits to the pediatric wing of the hospital and even had time to sing happy birthday to one of the patients.
Fans today got to take pictures with some of their favorite players and get free mariners merchandise.
Over the past week they've made stops in Yakima, Wenatchee, Spokane and Walla Walla.
The team is headed to Lacey next week on the final leg of their trip before they head back to Seattle to prepare for the season ahead.