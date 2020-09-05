Selah Steps up for Firefighters After Cars Vandalized

SELAH, WA-
While fighting the Evans Canyon Fire, Selah firefighters' cars were vandalized and the community came together to support them.
Bob Dexter was born and raised in Selah and owns Northwestern Auto Glass. His daughter, Hannah Humpherys, saw a Facebook post about the vandalism and tagged him.
"I saw that the firefighter had posted it so I tagged my dad and said, 'hey, what can we do for these guys," said Humpherys.
He started making a game plan to fix the cars of those firefighters.
"I'll supply all the glass at no charge. I'll start trying to get everything installed. One at a time, maybe one a day. But all their stuff is broken--we got to get these guys taken care of--they're taking care of us, working all night," said Dexter.
Hannah looked to see who could help install the glass, and they were flooded with messages, calls, and donations. They eventually brought in 1500 dollars, which Hannah says is going towards the fire effort.
Samantha Groth helped facilitate monetary and item donations for firefighters. She used her dance studio as a home base for donations.
"To watch our community come together and set everybody's differences aside was really amazing and gave me something to look forward to, be proud of and be positive for," said Groth.
So when the Selah firefighters received the donations and suppport, it tugged at Samantha's heartstrings.
"When we took all of the items to the fire department, to see the look on their faces, was just amazing," said Groth.