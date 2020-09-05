Selah Steps up for Firefighters After Cars Vandalized

Weather Alert

...VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS MONDAY AND TUESDAY... .CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW RH AND WINDY CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE MONDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING AS A COLD FRONT DROPS SOUTH. THIS FRONT WILL MOVE SOUTH INTO THE REGION MONDAY AFTERNOON PROMOTING STRONG GUSTY WINDS THAT WILL CONTINUE THROUGH LATE EVENING. THESE WINDS WILL OVERLAP WITH LOW AFTERNOON HUMIDITY PROMPTING CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXCEPT FOR THE WALLOWA AND CENTRAL TO NORTHEAST BLUE MOUNTAINS. CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE THEN POSSIBLE AGAIN TUESDAY NEAR AND ALONG THE EAST SLOPES OF THE CASCADES AND IN THE EASTERN COLUMBIA GORGE. THIS IS DUE TO BREEZY TO WINDY EAST WINDS LINGERING THAT WILL COINCIDE WITH LOW HUMIDITY IN THE AFTERNOON AFTER ONLY FAIR TO POOR HUMIDITY RECOVERY MONDAY NIGHT. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES ORZ640, OR641, WA641, AND WAZ675... * AFFECTED AREA...IN ORZ640...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 640. IN ORZ641... FIRE WEATHER ZONE 641. IN WAZ641...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 641. IN WAZ675...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 675. * TIMING...MONDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. * WIND...NORTH TO NORTHEAST 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 40 TO 50 MPH POSSIBLE, WITH THE HIGHEST GUSTS IN THE WASHINGTON COLUMBIA BASIN. * HUMIDITY...15 TO 20 PERCENT BEFORE RISING IN THE EVENING. * IMPACTS...ANY ONGOING FIRES OR NEW FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE FORECAST TO OCCUR. LISTEN FOR LATER FORECASTS AND POSSIBLE RED FLAG WARNINGS. &&