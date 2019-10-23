KENNEWICK, WA- Kennewick Police are investigating an acquaintance shooting on Grant St. and 4th Ave. in Kennewick.
The shooting was reportedly around 8 p.m; when the victim and the shooter were in a heated dispute and the shooter shot the victim in the leg.
KPD says the two men's names are not to be released at this time.
Police reacted to a call around 8 p.m. about a weapons complaint, but before police arrived the shooter fled the scene.
Police say the community is not in danger since this is a targeted event to one person.
The shooting is still under an active investigation.
This is a developing story.