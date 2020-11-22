Shop the Tri Facebook Page Helping Small Businesses

A new Facebook page called the Shop the Tri has made shopping at local small businesses easier.
Marilyn Lott is one of the moderators of Shop the Tri Facebook page and the owner of Farmhouse Bakeshop.
"We are just concerned for our small businesses and how this should be the busiest time of the year for them and now it's going to be a little bit of a struggle," said Lott.
That's why Lott and her friend Ann-Erica Whitemarsh wanted to help these businesses. This page for sellers and buyers in order to support local businesses in our area.
"Within a couple of hours she was messaging me saying, 'will you be a moderator and I was like okay!' And then it just blew up faster than we ever expected or imagined," said Lott.
There now roughly 4500 members on this page. It's been around for about a week. Business owners post about their products and services while consumers can ask questions to find what they need.
Whitney Conner is the owner of The Farmhouse Feels Co.
"I personally like the sheer fact that people can tag me. If they see something that someone's looking for and they're like, 'I think that girl can make it.' And they will tag my business and another business if they can do it as well and it nice to know that those consumers of your trust your product and trust your design and they're sharing it with friends, who share it with their friends, and it's just that normal snowball effect that you don't get without those bazaars or markets," said Conner.
She has owned her business for over two years now. As a small business owner, she encourages others to look to small businesses for what they need this holiday season.
"There is something so special about the uniqueness of every designer, maker, small business has that little quirk has their own take on things," Conner.