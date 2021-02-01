SIU Activated Following Officer Involved Shooting in Richland

RICHLAND, WA-
Tonight at about 7:00 p.m., RPD officers were dispatched to a rollover collision near Wellsian (Aaron) and SR-240. When Officers arrived at the scene they discovered the vehicle was empty.
According to RPD, witnesses reported they saw the driver flee on foot. Officers searched the area for the driver and eventually contacted an individual near Duportail St. and SR-240. Shots were fired by an RPD officer not long after.
A man was struck by rounds fired by the officer. Medical aid was given to the man and he was transported to a local hospital. There is no update on the condition of the injured man at this time and no officers were injured.
The Special Investigations Unit has been activated at the request of Chief Bruce. All Richland officers are clear of the scene and will not be involved in the investigation.