TRI-CITIES, WA - Mid Columbia Libraries has launched a Spring Reading Challenge to encourage the community to read while social distancing.
"We decided to launch it to help everyone out there who is stuck at home and need things to do with their families," says Charity Cree, Programs Manager of Mid-Columbia Libraries.
The Spring Reading Challenge 2020 consists of two fun activities: filling out a reading log and playing Book BINGO!
Participants fill out the log by coloring in little books to represent reading for 20 minutes a day. Book BINGO is played the same as the traditional game, but instead of a board full of numbers, this BINGO board is full of fun learning experiences for kids and families. Options include reading an e-book, choosing a book by its cover, or even taking an online tour of a National Park or museum.
Cree says participants can turn in one completed BINGO sheet and multiple logs for the chance to win Apple Airpods or a Kindle. She says when participants register, they are automatically entered into a weekly drawing for a $25 Amazon gift card.
Logs and BINGO sheets can be submitted in person when the libraries reopen. Participants can also mail or email completed forms to Mid-Columbia Libraries.
Everyone is eligible to take on the challenge, from kids to adults and everyone in-between. Cree says you don't even have to have a library card to register for the Spring Reading Challenge, however, you do have the option to sign up for a digital library card online.
To register for the Spring Reading Challenge 2020, visit midcolumbialibraries.org.
Mid-Columbia Libraries are set to reopen on May 4. Until then, Cree encourages everyone to get lost in a good book or two.
According to Cree, "Reading is just a good escape... Especially when there are stressors in the world… Just having time for yourself to de-stress and relax.... and enjoy what a story has to offer you."