PASCO, WA – The 4th Annual 21st Century Student Art Showcase is now open to the public at Educational Service District 123 in Pasco.
The exhibit features over 200 pieces of art created by students participating in the 21st Century Community Learning Centers (CCLC) program. All art on display was created and selected by the students at eleven 21st CCLC locations, ranging from kindergarten to 12th grade.
The exhibit allows the 21st CCLC students to celebrate their hard work and talents with families and the community. Two receptions will be held at ESD 123 on Friday, January 17 (for students participating at sites in Pasco, Finley, Prosser, and Prescott) and Tuesday, January 21 (for students from Kennewick and Benton City). Both receptions will be from 5:30 - 7 p.m., with award ceremonies beginning at 6 p.m.
The exhibit will remain on display at ESD 123 until March 2. The public is invited to visit the ESD 123 building at 3924 West Court Street in Pasco to view student art between 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.