KENNEWICK, WA-
The Benton County Fairgrounds parking lot was completely full before vaccines were administered. Ben Shearer is the Incident Management Team PIO for the mass vaccination site. He says patience is key.
The first person to arrive out of all those cars waiting today was Guy Cook, who has been waiting patiently since 4:20 am.
"So I guess in this instance I am truly the early bird," Cook.
He said he jumped out of bed and headed over because getting this vaccine meant a lot to him.
"it's important to me because I have a granddaughter named Zuzu, and I don't get to see Zuzu until I get vaccinated," said Cook.
Shearer says the site received 500 vaccines Monday morning and vaccinations started a little after noon--and the last vaccine was administered at 6:30 p.m.
Mary Perkins and Susan Morrison are a mother and daughter who got their vaccinations Monday.
"I gotta tell you they have good, sharp needles so it doesn't even hurt," said Perkins.
Among those vaccinated was general James Mattis, former U.S. Secretary of Defense.
From now on, the site will be open five days a week but that depends on how many vaccines they get.
"We will be open from 8:30 in the morning until 4 in the afternoon but that does not mean the gate will be open until 4," said Shearer. "It's an ever-changing situation down here we keep working with changes at the state level and were just going to get as many people vaccinated for the safety of the community as possible."
Due to a state mandate, the vaccination site is now by pre-registration only. Washington State Department of Health has an online tool for scheduling future appointments. you can visit PREPMOD.DOH.WA.GOV to register. Make sure to bring your eligibility information as well. To get that information, go to Findyourphasewa.org. If you don't have internet access, call 800-525-0127.