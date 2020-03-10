PENDLETON, OR - Umatilla County local officials, community leaders and representatives for Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley held a public flood relief meeting at the Pendleton Convention Center in Oregon.
The State Legislative Emergency Board just approved 11.5 million dollars in flood relief, but Governor Kate Brown says the state will need more than 30 million dollars to fully recover.
The 11.5 million dollars will go towards affordable housing rental assistance for those affected by the floods. Some of this money going towards damaged homes and business clean-ups. Funds will also go towards infrastructure and levee repairs throughout the region.
In addition, lawmakers from Eastern Oregon are asking for President Trump's help in providing relief to people affected by the flooding last month. In a statement released today, lawmakers emphasized that Trump should expedite federal funds and assistance - as the area experienced severe damage.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown declared a state of emergency, but residents at the meeting say this is not enough.
Many attendees at the Pendleton Convention Center voiced their frustration with the ongoing situation. Locals say the only help they've gotten is from volunteer groups and the Red Cross, who issued $125 checks to people affected by the floods.
Federal and state representatives say the purpose of today's meeting was to communicate with the public, provide resources and solutions for a speedy recovery. Several state and federal groups were on hand to answer any questions.