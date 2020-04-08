PASCO, WA - A lot of things have changed over the last few months. For non-profit organizations springtime fundraisers have been canceled or moved online. The Boys and Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties is getting particularly creative.
One popular fundraiser for the non-profit is the Pasco Taco Crawl. It had been set to begin on April 17. Instead, the Boys and Girls Clubs are hosting a virtual taco eating challenge. It is just part of an online campaign to raise funds.
"Our fundraisers are critical," said Director of Donor Relations, Afrose Ahmed. "So, the taco crawl has been a staple. It's really gotten a lot of attention and support for Boys and Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties. We also, normally every April, have a big breakfast event and that usually brings in $70,000."
There are several participants including former Pasco Mayor Matt Watkins, Pasco city council member Craig Maloney and Michael Novakovich from Visit Tri-Cities. You can watch the livestream on the Boys and Girls Clubs Facebook page on Friday at 4p.m.
The goal is to raise money and for participants to eat three tacos as fast as they can. You can help out by place bets on whoever you choose at this link. Simply type your favorite participant's name in the comments box.