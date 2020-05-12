KENNEWICK, WA - It's Takeout Tuesday! Today, I talked with the owner of Cupcakes Bakery and Deli in Kennewick.
The shop has been around for 15 years and Milli Banks-Boggan says it was difficult the first few weeks of the quarantine and didn't know if her business would survive, but says the community was there for her and her business...
"They were there right away with takeout orders and calling in to find out what they could pickup or what they could do," said Banks-Boggan. "They also started to order very quickly on our delivery partners. We've had people that have come in and purchase things and left with paying it forward in tips to support other people in the community that need a meal or wanted something sweet."
The owner also says that even though sales have been low, she's thankful the community is supporting them.
"I am just really excited with what the community has done and we've tried to do everything we can to give back...to give free meals or free cupcakes or whatever we can do to support this community," Banks-Boggan said. "This is an amazing community. They have been behind us, supported us, and helped us hold our arms up...and I just want to say thank you."
She says they are known for their Dr. Pepper and queen red velvet cupcakes, as well as, their southern style soul food.
They're open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00a.m. to 5:00p.m. You can call them at (509)302-0364 to place an order for take-out. To view their menu, you can visit their website at www.cupcakes-too.com. They are located at 2625 W. Bruneau Pl.