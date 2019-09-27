Watch again

RICHLAND, WA - Something that may be easy for us is like climbing a mountain for Vanessa. Growing up in the Tri-Cities, Vanessa experienced a loss that many of us can't even begin to understand.

Vanessa describes her life as an "uphill battle," but she says she has always known she can overcome even the greatest challenges in her life. Recently, she transformed one of her biggest challenges into a personal victory.

Vanessa has always wanted to hike Badger Mountain. She attempted the climb earlier in her life, but at the time, she lacked the support system to encourage her along the trail. She says several people doubted her and told her she couldn't make it to the top. Deep down, she knew she could, so she never stopped trying.

Back in June, Vanessa met a man named Paul. He offered to take Vanessa to Badger Mountain and guide her along the path. Paul told Vanessa she "can do anything she sets her mind to." He believed in her more than she thought anyone ever could.

The two of them hiked Badger together for the first time this summer. When they made it to the top, Vanessa describes the experience as "peaceful" and "a breath of fresh air." She loved being up on the mountain, but there was one thing missing: the view.

Vanessa lost her sight when she was 15 years old. For many years, she suffered depression and doubted her ability to accomplish anything without the ability to see. It took time, but she eventually came to the realization that losing her "sight" didn't have to mean losing her "vision."

Vanessa says she "doesn't need eyes to appreciate something." She can feel the beauty of her surroundings and experience them with her four heightened senses.

In other words, she doesn't let her blindness hold her back.

Since her first hike this summer, Vanessa has climbed nearly 16 thousand feet and hiked over 260 miles.

She's an example for all of us.

Vanessa will speak about her "Journey Up the Mountains" at the 15th Annual Dinner in the Dark on Saturday, September 28th from 6:00pm-10:00pm. The event, put on by the Edith Bishel Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired, raises awareness and funds for our local blind community. Guests are encouraged to wear blindfolds while enjoying their meal, giving them just a small window into the lives of the blind or low vision. The elegant evening features guest speaker, Tommy Edison, a series of auctions, and DJ entertainment.

Tickets for the 2019 Dinner in the Dark, are available at edithbishelcenter.org. For more information, you can also visit their Facebook page.