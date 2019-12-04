KENNEWICK, WA - The annual Christmas Lighted Boat Parade along the Columbia River is changing routes. It is still starting from Clover Island near the Cable Bridge in Kennewick, but will be much closer to the Franklin County side this year.
The event has been happening since 1964, but it's the first time Mike Lauman has ever seen the route changed. He's been participating in the Lighted Boat Parade for 18 years.
Lauman tried very hard to get this change within the Clover Island Yacht Club. Usually it hugs the Benton County side, but on the way back the boats will hug the Franklin County side.
"I am excited, I really am. It gives everyone who lives in Pasco a much better view," said Lauman.
The boats will travel from Clover Island in downtown Kennewick and head down the Columbia.
The parade will go along the Kennewick and Richland side. The boats turn around at Howard Amon park. This time they will go around Bateman Island and will travel along the Pasco shoreline back to Clover Island.
"It's pretty much a straight shot from there," said Lauman.
The parade will start Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. at Clover Island and last until 9 p.m.