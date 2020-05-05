MILTON FREEWATER, OR - Even though school events and performances are cancelled for the rest of the school year, members of the Crimson & Black Choir at McLoughlin High School found a way to put on a show.
Students came together virtually with this online performance of "Wade in the Water" by John Conohan.
Soloist, Hunter Brown, and more than 20 of his classmates recorded themselves singing their respective parts in one of their favorite pieces from this school year.
Melissa Cunnington, the group's Choir Teacher, says it took her nearly 30 hours of video editing to put this performance together.
"It seems to really be a bright light to see kids singing together - especially during this really tough time in our world," Cunnington says.
You can watch the full-length video on YouTube. It has already touched many lives in the community, with over 2,000 views in just three days.