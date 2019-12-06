TRI-CITIES, WA - Dentists are known for helping create smiles, but one local dentist is going above and beyond by creating a thousand smiles... with a toy drive!
Dr. Stout, one of the five owners of Family First Dental, spoke with us on Wake Up Northwest to tell us more about the Thousand Smiles Project. To watch the interview, click the video above.
You can drop off toys at these four Family First Dental locations:
Kennewick
- 419 N. Yelm Street
- 804 S. Washington Street
- 7521 W. Deschutes Avenue
Richland
- 1908 George Washington Way Suite A
More information can be found at 1000smilesproject.com.