RICHLAND, WA- The annual Turkey Trot brought thousands of runners and walkers to Columbia Park Thursday morning.
The Gesa Credit Union Turkey Trot is a signature Tri-Cities event held each year on Thanksgiving morning at Columbia Park in Kennewick.
"I just came out because my family's here and we just want to have a really good time," said one participant.
Many “trot” a 5k or a 1-mile track before their big meals. Complimentary coffee and cocoa as well as live entertainment was provided starting at 7:30 a.m. before the races get underway at 9:00 a.m.
Costumes ranging from Elvis, Cindy Lou Who, Santa to T-Rex's and dressed up dogs were seen at the park.
All proceeds from this family-friendly event support the American Red Cross Serving Central and Southeastern Washington.