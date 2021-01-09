Threads Boutique Lends a Helping Hand With "Project Warm Up"

KENNEWICK, WA-
A Kennewick store is doing its part to help community members this year as cold temperatures leave some Tri-Cities residents without a way to stay warm.
Positioned in the heart of downtown Kennewick, Threads Boutique has been serving the Tri-Cities for the last 12 years. Since 2008, they have been buying and selling vintage and name-brand clothing as well as putting local vendors on display.
Donna Holloway is the Owner of Threads Boutique.
"We carry candles and bath product--things like that. And now, masks. And so that way we're helping people make that extra money with what they make too," said Holloway.
Most importantly, they're helping their neighbors. When Holloway came to her new location, she saw lots of people that were in need around the area.
"We noticed a lot of people outside that didn't have coats that were walking around downtown and in fact, one girl--the first one that I noticed, was a girl that was wearing flip flops and there was snow outside. My volunteer actually made a blanket for her," said Holloway.
Thus began "Project Warm Up," and it all started with a man sitting on a bench across the street.
"There was a gentleman across the street that was sitting on a bench who was just sitting there shivering and he had a t-shirt on, he didn't have a coat at all. So I took a coat to him and a scarf and gloves and so that way he could warm up and he was very grateful," said Holloway.
This is the fourth year of project warm-up, and what you can do is either drop off a coat if you have an extra, or you can take one if you need one.
"We just figured we would start this to help those people that can't afford to buy a coat. Why not have the community help us out and donate coats," said Holloway.
In addition to the coats, they have a box outside with other items, like scarves and gloves.
"We leave a rack outside for 24 hours and we'll fill up the rack. And in the morning there all gone or there's just a couple left," said Holloway. "It makes us feel good that we're doing something for the community, for those people in need. I just feel like there's more of a need now than there was before."
Holloway says they plan to keep the rack out until it warms up.