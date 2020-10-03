Three New Businesses Open in Downtown Umatilla

UMATILLA, OR-
Umatilla Chamber of Commerce President Mark Ribich says a 'rebirth' is happening in Downtown Umatilla.
"I think we're going to come out with people looking at this downtown revitalization as an opportunity to grow and invest in the future," said Ribich.
Today's ribbon cutting meant so much to business owners who have waited since March for this grand opening after months of delays from construction and obstacles presented by the pandemic. Three stores opened, Fruteria Piqui, Lite Em Up BBQ, and Evangeline Gift Shop. The three stores all reside in the same building. Heidi Sipe owns Evangeline Gift Shop, and purchased the building in hopes of doing something positive for Umatilla.
"Our hope is that model will help all the small businesses survive in a small community. And not just survive, but really thrive," said Sipe.
The three businesses collaborate in order to succeed.
"I have never considered owning a gift shop in my life, it really truly came down to the building, we knew we needed essentially three businesses in here to really make it work well," said Sipe.
Although the grand opening is happening months later than expected, the businesses are happy to be there and people are happy to see them. Dave Stockdale, City Manager for Umatilla, says the businesses are resilient.
"I think the delays are just a true demonstration of the resolve of our local business owners," said Stockdale.
Dave says they're taking the obstacles presented by the pandemic and making lemonade out of lemons. Umatilla is changing their city for the better by working together.
"It's the businesses working hard. It's the chamber providing assistance and resources, its the city doing the same--resources to them. And then its just the community members recognizing the idea of shopping local and supporting local businesses," said Stockdale.
Many Umatilla community members came out to the ribbon cutting in support, and the Mayor of Umatilla, Mary Dedrick, says they are all one big family. She says everyone is focused on moving forward.
"It's going to be one step at a time, but when we're all said and done, its going to be the mighty giant of Umatilla," said Dedrick.