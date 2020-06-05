KENNEWICK, WA - The Tri-City Herald's 2020 People Choice Awards are out. Tim Adams once again is named Best Weathercaster.
"That camera is your best friend," said Adams. "What really gets me is the feeling that I'm connecting with the camera and today you get instant feedback (with social media). I get people who say they really did think I was talking to them, which is great, because I am talking to them."
Monty Webb is also named a top three Best Weathercaster.
Tracci Dial is also once again named Best TV News Anchor. Scott Daniels is also named in this category.
Cooper Perkins is also recognized as one of Tri-Cities Best Sportscasters.
Congratulations!