TRI-CITIES, WA - Even though all Washington residents are required to stay at home under new government restrictions, the coronavirus pandemic doesn't have to be an excuse to skip your workout.
That's why Rebecca Lockhart and Bailey Anderson, Personal Trainers with Tri-City Court Club, are offering free "at-home" workouts for the community online.
In the video above, they demonstrate one of their Total Body Circuit Workouts.
Circuit 1:
- 4 - drop squats
- 4 - beetles
- 4 - lunge twists
- 4 - scorpion pushups
*Repeat Circuit 1 as many times as you can in 5 minutes. Rest for 30-60 seconds and move on to Circuit 2.
Circuit 2:
- 4 - burpees
- 4 - crab toe touches
- 4 - squats to overhead calf raises
- 4 - scorpion bridges
*Repeat Circuit 2 as many times as you can in 5 minutes. Rest for 30-60 seconds and repeat circuits 1 and 2.
Lockhart and Anderson are doing the workout live on Lockhart's Instagram account at 7:00 a.m. on March 24. Follow her at @rebeccalynnlockhart to watch the live broadcast.
For more information about Lockhart's personal training, visit her website.
Anderson's social media handles are @bay_nicole18 and @fitwithbay.