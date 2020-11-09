Toy Drop 2020 Brings Yakima Together to Help Kids

YAKIMA, WA-
The joy must go on. That was the motto of this year's Toy Drop 2020--A Yakima tradition of over forty years. Salvation Army Yakima, FACT Safety, YWCA Yakima, Owens Cycle, and even Santa came out to collect items for kids.
Lisa Sargent, Community Engagement Coordinator at Salvation Army Yakima says this year they needed to have this event more than any other year.
"We know that people have lost jobs or hours cut and kids still want Christmas, we still want Christmas. And so now more than ever we are pleading for the public for toys for our children for Christmas," said Sargent.
This event has been going on with these same groups for years, who are dedicated to helping their Yakima neighbors. The toy drop benefits Yakima Toys for Tots, the Salvation Army and YWCA Yakima.
Aimee Yoerger is a Board Member at YWCA Yakima, and has been a prt of this toy drop since it began several years ago.
"When I was little, my parents were part of the very first toy run in Yakima, and that was back in 1976. And so from that day forward what we wanted to do this year is there are usually two toy runs but we combined them together due to COVID so we could continue this tradition and make sure it was bigger and better than ever," said Yoerger.
They worked with the Yakima Health Department to make sure this important event could still go on.
Duane Worrell, General Manager at, Owens Cycle, says that even though the event is different this year, it had to keep going.
"This has been going on for a long time and we have to do this so we went along with the health department guidelines and made sure we met them. It just has to go on. It has to continue," said Worrell.