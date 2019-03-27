Tri-Cities Airport works on 20 -year plan

PASCO, WA- The Tri-Cities Airport is preparing their master plan for the next 20 years of airport development with the help of the public.
Tonight the airport is hosting a open-house meeting to ask the public's opinion of what they want to see in the next two decades.
The meeting tonight is the first of two public meetings scheduled for the airport's planning process.
This plan will consider how much the Tri-Cities has grown and how they are expected to keep going.
The new 20-year plan could feature more improvements to the airport's existing facilities as well as expansions to host even more flights and passengers.
Last year, the Tri-Cities airport brought in 785,000 passengers alone being the largest airport in the region.
Buck Taft, Tri-Cities Airport director said that with the growth of the surrounding cities- the airport has to grow with it.
"We're growing a ton and a lot of that is because the community is growing and we've I think put a very focused effort on trying to get people to know who we are and that we do have a local airport and that we do offer some great services," Taft said.
Some ideas already being talked about are things like jet bridges, covered parking and walkways, and even more flight destinations.
In addition to the plan, the airport is beginning their nonstop flights from Pasco to Los Angeles this Sunday.