KENNEWICK, Wash. - This weekend, the Tri-Cities Carpool Cinemas will be located in Kennewick's Columbia Park.
Movie Schedule:
Friday, August 28, 8:30 p.m. – Playing with Fire PG
Saturday, August 29, 9 a.m. – Abominable PG
Saturday, August 29, 8:30 p.m. – Yesterday PG-13 (suggested as a date night)
Must pre-purchase tickets online at:
https://secure.rec1.com/WA/kennewick-wa/catalog?fbclid=IwAR2pad6U7NgcecZJw9I9jP2xg2Ywk3PrGJ7vSQNq3dvbCmNZBZe9uO0bGo0
Bring your family to an old-fashioned drive-in movie and experience movies on an 11’ by 19’ LED board and audio sent directly to your vehicle via a radio transmitter. Each showing is $15 per carload and includes a large bag of pre-packaged popcorn.
Carloads (no RV’s or trailers) must be of the same household and are encouraged to bring additional drinks and snacks. Restrooms will be available but at a limited capacity.