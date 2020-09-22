TRI-CITIES, WA - September is National Recovery Month. With substance use disorders on the rise during the coronavirus pandemic, the need for a recovery center in the Tri-Cities is becoming more apparent now than ever.
The Tri-Cities is the only metropolitan area in Washington State without a substance abuse recovery center. Community members with substance use disorders must drive out of town to receive treatment.
Becky Grohs, Registered Nurse and Chief Operations Officer for Consistent Care Services, says there is a tremendous need for a facility to help people recover from substance abuse.
Listen as Grohs explains how a local recovery center could help the community as a whole.